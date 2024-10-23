Three persons held for possessing drugs 

Arumbakkam Police have arrested three suspects for allegedly possessing 25.92 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said following information about a few persons selling drugs, they spotted two men S. Arun Kumar, 28, and S. Siddharth, 28, near a bridge and questioned them. On finding the duo to be in possession of the drug, the police arrested them and recovered the drug. The police also recovered three mobile phones and one weighing machine from them. The duo was then sent for judicial remand.

Based on an inquiry, the police traced and nabbed R. Deepak Raj, 25, on Tuesday. One mobile phone was recovered from him. After interrogation, he was remanded in judicial custody.

