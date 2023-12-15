Three persons held for kidnapping youth over monetary dispute

December 15, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The North Beach police arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping a youth over a monetary dispute.

Police said M. Ashik, 25, of Ilayankudi, Sivagangai district, had come to the city from his hometown 10 days ago and was staying at a lodge in Angappan Nayakkan Street, Mannadi. On Tuesday, he went to visit his friend Mohammad Ibrahim in his room at another lodge on Armenian Street and returned to his room later. Meanwhile, Ibrahim found that ₹2.5 lakh kept in his cupboard was missing and he suspected that Ashik might have taken it away to his room.

Police said, on Thursday morning, Ibrahim along with his other friends, kidnapped Ashik on a bike to his place. He questioned Ashik about the missing money and assaulted him. Later Ashik lodged a complaint with the North Beach police on his release from his captors.

On investigation, the police arrested Mohammad Ibrahim, 34, of Ilayangudi and two others and seized the two-wheeler.