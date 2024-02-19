ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons held for attempted murder in Kasimedu

February 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimedu police have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to murder a youth. Police said N. Karan, 23, of MGR Nagar, along with his friend Stephen, was riding a two-wheeler near United Sabha at Indira Nagar in Kasimedu on Saturday night, when three persons waylaid them. A quarrel ensued, and the trio attacked Mr. Karan with a knife. Mr. Karan was admitted to a hospital, and based on his complaint, the police arrested C. Anbarasu, 20, his brother Tamilarasu, 18, and Mukesh, 19, of Kasimedu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US