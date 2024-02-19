Three persons held for attempted murder in Kasimedu

February 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kasimedu police have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to murder a youth. Police said N. Karan, 23, of MGR Nagar, along with his friend Stephen, was riding a two-wheeler near United Sabha at Indira Nagar in Kasimedu on Saturday night, when three persons waylaid them. A quarrel ensued, and the trio attacked Mr. Karan with a knife. Mr. Karan was admitted to a hospital, and based on his complaint, the police arrested C. Anbarasu, 20, his brother Tamilarasu, 18, and Mukesh, 19, of Kasimedu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.