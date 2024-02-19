GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons held for attempted murder in Kasimedu

February 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasimedu police have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to murder a youth. Police said N. Karan, 23, of MGR Nagar, along with his friend Stephen, was riding a two-wheeler near United Sabha at Indira Nagar in Kasimedu on Saturday night, when three persons waylaid them. A quarrel ensued, and the trio attacked Mr. Karan with a knife. Mr. Karan was admitted to a hospital, and based on his complaint, the police arrested C. Anbarasu, 20, his brother Tamilarasu, 18, and Mukesh, 19, of Kasimedu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.