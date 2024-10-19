ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons get 12-year jail-term for smuggling ganja 

Published - October 19, 2024 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court here on Friday convicted and sentenced three persons to 12-years imprisonment for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, a special team arrested three persons — D.Mohan Kumar, 41, and J.Stanley, 26, of Dindigul, and Peruri Seenu, 33, of East Godhavari for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh on Waltax Road on April 30, 2022. They also seized 60 kg of ganja and a car from them. The trial was conducted at the special court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The special court sentenced the trio to a 12-year jail-term, besides imposing a fine of ₹1.2 lakh each.

