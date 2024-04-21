Three persons for assaulting head constable near Ezhil Nagar

April 21, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested three persons for assaulting a head constable attached to the Kannagi Nagar police station on Saturday.

The police said that when head constable Pushparaj and constable Silambarasan were patrolling near Ezhil Nagar on Saturday, they saw three inebriated persons brandishing a knife and threatening the residents of the locality near the 16th Block.

When Mr. Pushparaj tried to restrain one of the them, the suspect bit his hands and escaped. Another suspect threatened the policemen with a broken liquor bottle and escaped.

Mr. Pushparaj was to a primary health centre in the locality for treatment. Based on a complaint from him, the police arrested S. Prem, K. Rahul, and V. Santosh Kumar, all from Ezhil Nagar. They were remanded in judicial custody.

