Three persons electrocuted in 2 incidents in Perungudi and Perambur

Two migrant workers were electrocuted on Rajiv Gandhi Road, Perungudi, on Wednesday when they were pumping out stagnant rainwater.
Police identified the victims as Peru, 35, and Bingu, 22, from Bihar and Assam respectively. They were employed as helpers by a workshop dealing with iron tools. They were trying to drain a passageway that led to their workplace when one of them placed the submersible pump into the water.
He was suddenly struck by an electric shock and when the other tried to rescue him, he was also electrocuted.
Their colleagues took them to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Personnel from the Taramani police station registered a case and are investigating.
In another incident at Perambur, Githosh, 22, the son of Gawtham Chand, 45, a pawnbroker, was electrocuted while trying to drain water using a motor near his father’s shop on Melapatty Ponnappan Street.
He was thrown away by the jolt. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical Hospital, where he was declared dead.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath