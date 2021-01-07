Chennai

Three persons electrocuted in 2 incidents in Perungudi and Perambur

Two migrant workers were electrocuted on Rajiv Gandhi Road, Perungudi, on Wednesday when they were pumping out stagnant rainwater.

Police identified the victims as Peru, 35, and Bingu, 22, from Bihar and Assam respectively. They were employed as helpers by a workshop dealing with iron tools. They were trying to drain a passageway that led to their workplace when one of them placed the submersible pump into the water.

He was suddenly struck by an electric shock and when the other tried to rescue him, he was also electrocuted.

Their colleagues took them to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Personnel from the Taramani police station registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident at Perambur, Githosh, 22, the son of Gawtham Chand, 45, a pawnbroker, was electrocuted while trying to drain water using a motor near his father’s shop on Melapatty Ponnappan Street.

He was thrown away by the jolt. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical Hospital, where he was declared dead.

