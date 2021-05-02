Three persons caught transporting gutkha products

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 01:21 IST

They were transporting 600 kg of contraband in a goods vehicle

Three persons, who were carrying banned gutkha products on a goods carrier in the guise of selling tomatoes to the outlets on East Coast Road (ECR) and Rajiv Gandhi Salai, were arrested in the Semmenchery police station limits.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a goods carrier on Friday night. On inspection, they found the carrier laden with tomatoes, and the occupants claimed that they were supplying tomatoes to the outlets on ECR and surrounding areas. But the police searched and found 600 kg of gutka products.

The names of the arrested were given as Sivalingam, 47, Palani, 37, and Anbarasu, 31. The contraband which was brought to the city from a godown at Thalambur was also confiscated.

