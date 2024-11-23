 />

Three persons arrested in separate drug-related cases

Published - November 23, 2024 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three persons in drug-related cases the city.

After receiving a tip-off, a special team of personnel from the North Beach police station conducted a search and traced a suspect near a mosque on Anna Salai and another near a car showroom in Thousand Lights. The police arrested N. Magesh, 30, of Triplicane and A. Farooq, 29, of Anna Nagar. They seized 12 g of methamphetamine and other drugs from them.

Further investigation revealed that one Muthazir sourced the drugs from Delhi and other places through courier. The duo received the consignments in the city and delivered them to customers after receiving instructions from Muthazir on WhatsApp. The buyers paid Muthazir directly through a digital wallet, and the duo received a commission for the deliveries. A senior police official said efforts were on to trace Muthazir.

In another case, the Arumbakkam police arrested Abijithraj, 29, of Choolaimedu and seized 4.46 g of methamphetamine from him.

