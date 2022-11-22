Three persons arrested for selling a newborn in Chennai

November 22, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Teynampet all-women police on Monday arrested the 26-year-old father of a girl child, who sold her to a childless couple. The police also arrested the two brokers, who facilitated the sale, on Tuesday.

A senior police official said C. Raj alias Chandrasekaran promised to marry Seetha Lakshmi, a resident of T. Nagar, and their girl child was born on November 5. However, Chandrasekaran left Seetha Lakshmi for another woman and also sold the infant to a childless couple through brokers, S. Francis, of Tirunelveli, and S. Thenmozhi, of Erode, for ₹1 lakh.

Ms. Seetha Lakshmi, a few days after the delivery, enquired Chandrasekaran about the baby’s whereabouts and was informed that she had been sold. Based on this, she filed a complaint with the police. The police arrested Chandrasekaran under two criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under a section of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015.