  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

Three persons arrested for selling a newborn in Chennai

November 22, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet all-women police on Monday arrested the 26-year-old father of a girl child, who sold her to a childless couple. The police also arrested the two brokers, who facilitated the sale, on Tuesday.

A senior police official said C. Raj alias Chandrasekaran promised to marry Seetha Lakshmi, a resident of T. Nagar, and their girl child was born on November 5. However, Chandrasekaran left Seetha Lakshmi for another woman and also sold the infant to a childless couple through brokers, S. Francis, of Tirunelveli, and S. Thenmozhi, of Erode, for ₹1 lakh.

Ms. Seetha Lakshmi, a few days after the delivery, enquired Chandrasekaran about the baby’s whereabouts and was informed that she had been sold. Based on this, she filed a complaint with the police. The police arrested Chandrasekaran under two criminal sections of the Indian Penal Code and also under a section of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.