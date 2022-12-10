Three persons arrested for robbing an elderly woman in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulianthope police arrested three persons who barged into the house of an elderly woman at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and robbed her off gold jewellery, silver articles and cash after brandishing a knife.

The police said the complainant V. Thulasiammal, 62, was a resident of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. When she was alone at home on Tuesday afternoon, three persons entered the house and brandished a knife at her. Snatching keys from her, they took away over 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and ₹70,000 and escaped in an autorickshaw.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police investigated and arrested three accused who were identified as Siraj alias Siraj Ahamed, 36, of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Sayid Kram Ahamed, 33, of Anna Salai and Azan Moideen, 33, of Royapettah. The police seized the items which were robbed from her. The main accused Siraj had hatched a plan after learning that the woman was possessing valuables and executed it.

