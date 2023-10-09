Three persons arrested for robbery

October 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

North Beach Police on Monday arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a pedestrian in Parry’s Corner area. The police said when S. Sivaprakasam, 51, of Marakanam was walking on the 2nd Beach Line Street, on Saturday night, three persons waylaid him and robbed him of ₹3,000. Based on his complaint, North Beach Police arrested M. Surya, 20, L. Joseph, 22, and Balu alias Parattai Balu, 27, of Mannadi. The police recovered a knife and cash from the suspects. All the three had criminal cases for offences including robbery.

