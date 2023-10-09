HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons arrested for robbery

October 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

North Beach Police on Monday arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a pedestrian in Parry’s Corner area. The police said when S. Sivaprakasam, 51, of Marakanam was walking on the 2nd Beach Line Street, on Saturday night, three persons waylaid him and robbed him of ₹3,000. Based on his complaint, North Beach Police arrested M. Surya, 20, L. Joseph, 22, and Balu alias Parattai Balu, 27, of Mannadi. The police recovered a knife and cash from the suspects. All the three had criminal cases for offences including robbery.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.