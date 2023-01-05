Three persons arrested for possessing banned tobacco products

January 05, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons and seized more than 13 kg of banned tobacco products from them in the city on Wednesday.

A senior police official said during a drive against banned tobacco products in different places, the Tiruvottiyur police arrested two persons based on a tip off that they were smuggling gutkha packets from other States. The police team during the routine inspection near the railway gate of Village Street found two persons moving in a suspicious manner. They were found to be in possession of 7 kg of gutkha packets. The police arrested T. Kannan and V. Azhagurajan of Tiruvottiyur.

In another case, the St. Thomas Mount police arrested a 33-year-old resident of Adambakkam during a vehicle check near M.K.N. Road in Alandur. The accused, identified as M. Srikanth, was arrested for possessing more than 6 kg of gutkha and other tobacco items. All the three persons were produced before a judicial magistrate on Thursday and sent to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT