Three persons arrested for murdering medical shop owner near Vandalur 

January 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested three suspects, including a history-sheeter, for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old medical shop owner, after he reported their demands for protection money to the police.

The police identified the victim as Vinoth Kumar, a native of Thoothukudi, who lived in Vandalur in Chengalpattu and ran a medical shop on Vandalur-Otteri Main Road.

On Friday, the four-member gang hacked to death Vinoth Kumar outside a bakery. The police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. Investigation revealed that two years ago, Vinoth Kumar had recorded a video of Silambarasan and his associates demanding protection money and reported them to the police. Following which, Silambarasan was arrested and remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant harassment

Silambarasan’s associates constantly harassed Vinoth Kumar to withdraw the case over the past two weeks. Since he refused to budge, the gang murdered him, the police said.

On a complaint from Vinoth Kumar’s wife Kasthuri, the Otteri police registered a case. They arrested Silambarasan’s associates R. Surya, 23, of Chengampadi in Tiruvannamalai district, M. Sarath Kumar, 31, of Pulianthope, and Manikandan alias Mani, 25, of Thiruverkadu. They told the police that Silambarasan instigated them to commit the murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.