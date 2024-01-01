GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons arrested for murdering medical shop owner near Vandalur 

Two years ago, the victim had recorded a video of them demanding protection money and told the police

January 01, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three suspects, including a history-sheeter, for allegedly murdering a 44-year-old medical shop owner, after he reported their demands for protection money to the police.

The police identified the victim as Vinoth Kumar, a native of Thoothukudi, who lived in Vandalur in Chengalpattu and ran a medical shop on Vandalur-Otteri Main Road.

On Friday, the four-member gang hacked to death Vinoth Kumar outside a bakery. The police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. Investigation revealed that two years ago, Vinoth Kumar had recorded a video of Silambarasan and his associates demanding protection money and reported them to the police. Following which, Silambarasan was arrested and remanded.

Constant harassment

Silambarasan’s associates constantly harassed Vinoth Kumar to withdraw the case over the past two weeks. Since he refused to budge, the gang murdered him, the police said.

On a complaint from Vinoth Kumar’s wife Kasthuri, the Otteri police registered a case. They arrested Silambarasan’s associates R. Surya, 23, of Chengampadi in Tiruvannamalai district, M. Sarath Kumar, 31, of Pulianthope, and Manikandan alias Mani, 25, of Thiruverkadu. They told the police that Silambarasan instigated them to commit the murder.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.