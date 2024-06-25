GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons arrested for murdering friend in Maraimalai Nagar

The victim was killed in a drunken brawl

Published - June 25, 2024 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maraimalai Nagar police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man in a drunken brawl and burying the body on the bank of a lake nearby, two weeks ago. 

The police identified the victim as T. Vignesh of Maraimalai Nagar, who worked at a private company in Bengaluru. On the night of June 11, Vignesh’s friend, the main accused, Visu alias J. Viswanathan, 23, invited him for a drink. While they were consuming alcohol at a secluded place, two others – Shiva alias Tinkush Kumar, 24, of Bihar and a 17-year-old minor joined them. When they were consuming alcohol, they began quarrelling, which eventually escalated into a brawl. Viswanathan stabbed Vignesh to death. The trio then buried him at the spot and fled, the police said.

The police registered a case following a complaint from Vignesh’s family. During the investigation, the police analysed Vignesh’s call records and his mobile network locations. Then, they detained the trio. On their confession, the body was exhumed from the spot in the presence of district revenue authorities and sent for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.