Three persons arrested for murdering friend in Maraimalai Nagar

The Maraimalai Nagar police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man in a drunken brawl and burying the body on the bank of a lake nearby, two weeks ago.

The police identified the victim as T. Vignesh of Maraimalai Nagar, who worked at a private company in Bengaluru. On the night of June 11, Vignesh’s friend, the main accused, Visu alias J. Viswanathan, 23, invited him for a drink. While they were consuming alcohol at a secluded place, two others – Shiva alias Tinkush Kumar, 24, of Bihar and a 17-year-old minor joined them. When they were consuming alcohol, they began quarrelling, which eventually escalated into a brawl. Viswanathan stabbed Vignesh to death. The trio then buried him at the spot and fled, the police said.

The police registered a case following a complaint from Vignesh’s family. During the investigation, the police analysed Vignesh’s call records and his mobile network locations. Then, they detained the trio. On their confession, the body was exhumed from the spot in the presence of district revenue authorities and sent for a post-mortem.