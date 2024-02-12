ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons arrested for murder of man near Guduvanchery 

February 12, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kayar police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly beating a 65-year-old man to death on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Arumugam, of Otthivakkam, near Guduvanchery. His daughter Delhiammal was estranged from her husband Anand, who was a security staff at a private firm in Kannivakkam. She was staying at Arumugam’s house. On Saturday night, Anand, accompanied by two friends, visited Arumugam’s house and insisted that he send his daughter back with him. Following a heated argument, Anand and his friends hit Arumugam with a wooden log, killing him on a spot. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, the police arrested Anand and the two others.

