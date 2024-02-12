GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons arrested for murder of man near Guduvanchery 

February 12, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kayar police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly beating a 65-year-old man to death on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Arumugam, of Otthivakkam, near Guduvanchery. His daughter Delhiammal was estranged from her husband Anand, who was a security staff at a private firm in Kannivakkam. She was staying at Arumugam’s house. On Saturday night, Anand, accompanied by two friends, visited Arumugam’s house and insisted that he send his daughter back with him. Following a heated argument, Anand and his friends hit Arumugam with a wooden log, killing him on a spot. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, the police arrested Anand and the two others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.