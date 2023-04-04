ADVERTISEMENT

Three patients with Parkinson’s Disease undergo deep brain stimulation procedures

April 04, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The procedure can enhance patients’ quality of lives, by improving tremor, rigidity, and slowness, said U. Meenakshi Sundaram, neurology director at SIMS, Chennai, who performed the surgeries, along with his team

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) K. R. Suresh Bapu, director, Institute of Neuroscience, SIMS, Raju Sivaswamy, vice president, SIMS, the 63-year-old patient, U. Meenakshi Sundaram, director of neurology, the mother of the 9-year-old patient and R. Sunil Kapilavayi, consultant neurosurgeon at SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani on Tuesday | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Three persons living with Parkinson’s Disease (PD), successfully underwent brain implantations at the SRM Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Chennai, over the past year. The surgeries were performed to improve their motor functions and daily activities.  

PD is a neurological condition that affects a patient’s mobility, sense of smell, bowel movements, sleep, and more. The surgical procedure, called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) implantation, was performed on a 63-year-old retiree, a 40-year-old software engineer and a nine-year-old school student. 

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, U. Meenakshi Sundaram, neurology director at SIMS, said the procedure is done by implanting a few electrodes in the brain to activate certain regions that control the movements of the body. With advances in technology, DBS can enhance patients’ quality of lives by improving tremor, rigidity, and slowness, explained Dr. Sundaram, who performed the surgeries along with his team.

“One should remember that whatever be the stage of Parkinson’s disease, there is always scope for improvement and DBS is the best option for the advanced stage of the condition,” he said. 

Senior specialists Raju Sivaswamy, vice president, SIMS,K. R. Suresh Bapu, director, Institute of Neuroscience, SIMS, and R. Sunil Kapilavayi, consultant neurosurgeon were present on the occasion. 

