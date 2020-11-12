Three of family found shot dead in Chennai’s Sowcarpet

Five teams to probe case

An elderly couple and their son were found dead with bullet injuries at their house in Chennai on Wednesday night. The police said the bodies of Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm, his wife Pushpa Bai, 70, and son Shrishith, 40, were found several hours after they died.

The family had been staying on the first floor of a three-storeyed residential apartment on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Additional Commissioner (North) A. Arun inspected the spot.

“We suspect it to be homicide. Forensic experts have examined the crime scene. We are probing from all angles, working on clues and ascertaining the motive. Five teams have been constituted to probe the case,” Mr. Aggarwal said.

Police sources said a nearby CCTV camera had captured an unidentified man near the house in the evening.

While Mr. Chand had a bullet wound on his chin, his wife had a similar wound on her forehead. Their son had suffered a gunshot wound to his head. Other residents of the apartment complex told the police that they did not hear any gunshots.

According to the police, on Wednesday evening, the couple’s daughter, Pinky, tried to reach them over the phone and grew suspicious when they did not answer the calls. She sent her husband to check on them. On reaching the house at around 7.30 pm, he was shocked to find his in-laws lying in a pool of blood in the hall.

On information the Elephant Gate police rushed to the spot and confirmed that all three were dead.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Shirshith had separated from his wife and children due to differences and a divorce case is pending in the court.