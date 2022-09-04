Three of a family drown in Kosasthalaiyar river near Arakkonam

Special Correspondent RANIPET
September 04, 2022 23:44 IST

Three members of a family, including a 13-year-old girl, drowned in Kosasthalaiyar river at Thakkolam near Arakkonam in Ranipet on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Z. Fousiya (13), a resident of Thakkolam, and her relatives T. Rasool (24) and T. Faridha (19), both residents of Sriperumbudur. Initial inquiries revealed that Mohammed Zia Ul Haq (45), head constable at Poonamallee police station, along with his relative, S. Tajdheen, a resident in Sriperumbudur, came along with their family members to attend a marriage of their relative in Thakkolam town on August 8. Since then, the family members have stayed in their relative’s house.   On Sunday, seven members of the family decided to take a bath near the check dam of the river. As they walked on the slippery bund of the check dam, they slipped into the river. The incident happened at around 4.30 p.m. Immediately, Mohammed Zia Ul Haq and his younger brother Mohammed Ismail, who works as bus conductor in Arakkonam, rescued all seven family members. They were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam where doctors said that among rescued members, three persons were brought dead. A case has been filed by Thakkolam police. Further investigation is on.

