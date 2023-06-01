Three Nigerians arrested for swindling money from bank accounts in SIM-swap scam  

June 01, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three Nigerian nationals in Bengaluru for siphoning off money from a bank account of a private firm.

The action followed a complaint recently from the general manager of a private firm in the city. The complainant alleged that the registered mobile number linked to the company’s bank account was blocked and ₹17.30 lakh was illegally withdrawn from the bank account.

A special team of police, led by Cyber Crime Wing Inspector T. Vinodh Kumar, took up investigation and analysed the transactions and mobile phone numbers used by the suspects. Based on their investigation, the police arrested Yusuf Olalekan, 30, Opeolu Peter, 41, and Oluebube James, 25, all Nigerian national operating from Bengaluru.

Police said, in what is called as SIM-swap scam, the accused would access personal details and mobile phone number linked to the bank by sending a phishing mail. First, they would block the SIM card of the registered mobile number and get a duplicate SIM card issued against registered mobile number through the online mode by impersonation. They then would get one time password (OTP) and other alerts required to carry out the bank transactions. The accountholders will be in the dark about this transaction.

Mr. Vinodh Kumar said the suspects targeted only corporate and CUG mobile numbers. “As soon as the mobile number that is linked to the bank account is blocked, the fraudsters quickly get the duplicate SIM card activated. Before the victim in Chennai realises, they swindle the money sitting in Bengaluru,” the Inspector said.

The three suspects were brought to the city from Bengaluru and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

