Three new ABC centres to function in July: Greater Chennai Corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation will open three new Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres under Chennai – Care for Animals Project (C - CAP) in Pulianthope, Kannamapettai and Lloyd’s Road for mass sterilisation and immunisation in July. The project, costing ₹20 crore taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0, will have a total of 460 stainless steel kennels to house stray dogs — 140 each in Pulianthope and Kannamapettai and 180 in the Lloyds Road centre, said GCC Veterinary Officer J. Kamal Hussain.

“The building in Lloyd’s Road centre is being refurbished. New centres have been constructed in the land close to the existing centres in Kannamapet and Pulianthope. The use for these structures will be decided after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced,” he said.

The new buildings have a ground and a first floor, the former for treatment and the latter to be used as a shelter. On tiled flooring being unsuitable for dogs, the VO said, “The dogs will be spending most of their time in the cages after being operated upon and administered anti-rabies vaccination. The tiled flooring is meant for easier maintenance and will not be a hindrance for the animals,” he said.

The Mechanical Engineering Department has ensured that the cages are world-class and regularly maintained for the safety of the dogs, he added.

Earlier, the veterinary doctors at the centres had requested for provision of additional facilities to facilitate better diagnosis of stray dogs. Ultrasound scanners, auto blood analysers, Ultra Sonography (USG), microscopes, separate isolated enclosures for housing infected dogs and equipment to conduct staining procedures were among the requests.

Early detection of pregnancy, Canine distemper virus (CDV), rabies, and other conditions can be better managed with such facilities, thus making the streets safer with healthier dogs, said a vet in one of the five ABC centres, requesting anonymity. These pleas have been put forward during the weekly meeting held with GCC officials, the veterinarian added.