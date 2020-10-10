Three nabbed at airport while trying to flee after robbery attempt

CHENNAI

10 October 2020 01:09 IST

They tried to steal gold from defunct jewellery unit in Chengalpattu

Six suspects, including a former employee of a defunct jewellery manufacturing unit, were arrested for stealing gold in Chengalpattu.

While three men were caught on the spot, three others were nabbed at Chennai airport while trying to flee.

The police said Sunil Ram from Maharashtra was working as a goldsmith in a popular gold jewellery manufacturing unit at Salavakkam in Chengalpattu.

The unit was closed by the Central agencies in 2017.

Sunil Ram and five of his friends planned to steal small pieces of gold in the unit.

The six men landed in Chennai two days ago and entered the unit on Thursday night.

A security guard, who heard noise coming from inside, immediately informed a police patrol, which nabbed Sunil Ram, Kulam Kavuz and Anvuz.

Three more suspects Lakshman, Ayubkhan and Ameer Mohammed were arrested at the airport while they were trying to escape.

The Salavakkam police have registered a case.

All the six were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.