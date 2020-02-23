Three murders reported in city in last 24 hours

Three murders were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

On Friday evening, a 60-year-old man was murdered by a four-member gang at the Kasimedu wharf. According to police, the victim, Kuppan alias Sori Kuppan, of Indira Nagar, Kasimedu, was murdered by Aadu Ramesh, Sampath, Rakesh and Santosh. The police nabbed Aadu Ramesh, the main accused, and during interrogation he said the victim made derogatory comments about his wife, so he plotted the murder.

Dhanraj, 30 , an auto driver, was hacked to death by a gang in Krishnadas Nagar, Otteri. He was standing near his mother-in-law’s house when an eight-member gang riding on bikes surrounded and attacked him.

Neighbours rushed Dhanraj to the Government Stanley Hospital where he succumbed. Police suspect he was killed due to a dispute over selling liquor in the area.

At New Colony in Koyambedu, a 40-year-old man was found dead near the Cooum river with stab injuries. Police investigation revealed that the victim was Dhanasekar from Madurai.

Police apprehended Jayakumar, 21, a mason, under suspicion and during interrogation, he admitted that he committed the crime along with an associate.