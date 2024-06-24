Three murders in outskirts, one reported in city 

Three murders were reported in the city’s suburbs in Minjur, Tambaram, Manimangalam and one in Maduravoyal, within the city limits, late Sunday.

In Minjur, a 26-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by another history-sheeter and his associates as the former questioned the latter about having illicit relationship with the former’s wife on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lakshmanan, 26, of Chinnakavanam village near Ponneri, who had a history-sheet on him at Ponneri police station for his involvement in offences, including an attempt to murder and theft. Lakshmanan had developed friendship with another history-sheeter Vishnu of Thottakadu near Minjur when they were in prison. Vishnu had a relationship with Lakshmanan’s wife. When Lakshmanan warned Vishnu to desist, it resulted in a quarrel between them, though they patched up after sometime.

On Sunday, when both were drinking with Vishnu’s friends, an inebriated Lakshmanan scolded Vishnu. Following this, a scuffle ensued. Vishnu and his associates surrounded him and hacked him with knives. They fled the scene. Upon receipt of the information, the police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body.

Minjur police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the suspects. A senior police officer said, “The murder was committed due to an illicit affair. We have secured three suspects, including a prime suspect. The search is on for two more suspects.”

Two murders in Tambaram City limits

A youth was stabbed to death in a melee, following a clash between two groups of youngsters over a dispute that arose over snatching a mobile phone from one of them in Mudichur near Tambaram.

Police sources said one Surya Gandhi of Varadharajapuram snatched a mobile phone from Santhosh of the same area after slapping the latter on Sunday evening. Later Santhosh’s mother went to Surya Gandhi’s house and recovered the mobile phone. In the meantime, Santhosh along with his friend Vignesh, 18, and eight others surrounded Surya Gandhi and assaulted him. However, Surya Gandhi and his associates snatched the weapons from the rival gang and retaliated. Vignesh was alone, and hence caught and hacked to death by the opposite group while Santhosh and others escaped from the spot. Peerkankaranai police intensified investigation to nab the suspects. Police arrested Surya alias Surya Gandhi and two more suspects.

Meanwhile, another murder was reported from Manimangalam police station limits on Sunday night; a 60-year-old man was murdered by his relatives over a property dispute in Manimangalam near Tambaram. Police said the victim has been identified as Dhayalan, 60, of Aathananchery near Manimangalam. He was constructing a new house on a vacant land near his house. He and his relatives already had a dispute over the property. On Monday, Dhayalan was found lying dead near the new house with his head severed. Manimangalam police are investigating. Tambaram City Police Commissioner A.Amalraj said the suspects were arrested in both cases and further interrogation is on.

Murder in Maduravoyal: Six held

Maduravoyal police arrested six suspects, including a father and son for stabbing to death one of siblings who was addicted to ganja and setting fire to his body to screen the offence.

Police said one of the suspects — Aasai Mani, 65, a daily wager and resident of Mettukuppam, Vanagaram on Friday night cried that his elder son Vijay, 35 who was under the influence of alcohol lost his life after an accidental fall. The next morning, Asai Mani, his younger son Ajay and others cremated the body in a burial ground. Subsequently, a woman made an anonymous call to Maduravoyal Police raising suspicion over the death.

Following the call, Madurovoyal police picked up Aasai Mani and his younger son Ajay for enquiry. During interrogation, they confessed that they had beaten Vijay to death using wooden logs and knives. Police sources said the deceased Vijay was addicted to alcohol and ganja and had frequent quarrels with his father and brother.

