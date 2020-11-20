Three more suspects held in Sowcarpet triple murder case

CHENNAI

20 November 2020 01:15 IST

The main accused, her brother and another associate have been arrested

The police on Thursday apprehended three accused, including the daughter-in-law of a businessman who was shot dead along with his wife and son in Sowcarpet over marital dispute.

Additional Commissioner of Police, North, A. Arun said, “Three accused who were on the run were apprehended by a special team. They will be produced before a local court there and after obtaining a transit warrant, they will be brought here.”

Police said the accused were Jayamala, 38, her brother Vikash and another associate. Last Wednesday, Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm, his wife Pushpa Bai, 68, and their son, Shithal Kumar, 42, were found dead in their home on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet. The police said they had been shot dead.

A special team had earlier arrested three suspects — Kailash, 32, a brother of Jayamala (daughter-in-law of Dileep Chand) and his associates — Ravindranath Kher, 25, of Kolkata, and Vijay Uttam Kamal, 28, of Pune.

The police interrogated Kailash and his associates. Sources said Kailash reportedly told the police that his sister was mentally and physically harassed by the family. So he and his associates came down from Pune and gunned them down. He also disclosed where they got the weapons from, police said.

Jayamala and Shithal Kumar married 10 years ago. However, they were estranged since last January. Jayamala lived with her two children at her parents’ home in Pune. Both sides preferred criminal complaints against each other in Chennai and Pune over monetary demands.