Three more police personnel in Chennai hospitalised for COVID-19

Three police personnel have been admitted to government hospitals after initial tests showed them positive for COVID-19, said police sources. All three were on duty to enforce prohibitory orders imposed following the outbreak.

One of them, a 55-year-old sub-inspector of police, works in Mangadu. He was attached with a special mobile team and is resident at the Kundrathur police quarters. As he had fever and cough, he went to the police hospital in Egmore. He was later declared positive for COVID-19 following an RT-PCR test.

Another sub-inspector from Koyambedu police station has been admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital after initial tests were positive. He was regulating crowds at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market for the last few days.

A 25-year-old constable of the Armed Reserve Police has been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment for COVID-19. He was part of patrolling duty with Nungambakkam Police station. The writer of Nungambakkam Police station who was admitted two days ago tested negative and he is likely to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, the functioning of fire stations in Washermanpet, Royapuram and Vysarpadi was suspended as three personnel of Fire and Rescue services who are in the age of 27 years have been admitted to a hospital after they tested positive. A senior officer of Fire and Rescue services said these three persons involved in duties such as firefighting, rescue and sanitising works. As per advice of the civic authorities, we suspended the operations of fire stations and spraying disinfectants is on. All men working in these stations are being subjected to medical tests." EOM