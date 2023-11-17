Three more persons arrested for abducting Sri Lankan businessman

November 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The North Beach police on Friday arrested three more suspects in connection with the abduction of a Sri Lankan businessman. The police identified them as S. Harikrishnan, 29, of Valasaravakkam; R. Suresh, 33, of Ramapuram; and S. Balasubramani, 34, of Virugambakkam.

The victim Mohammed Shyam, 50, had come to the city on business and was staying at Parry’s Corner in Mannady. On Thursday, he was abducted by a gang, who demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh from his daughter for his release. The woman alerted the Chennai City Police. They took up the case and rescued Mr. Shyam from the abductors’ hideout.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the police arrested K. Chithra, 43, and Riyaz Askhar, 47, of Anna Nagar West; Velmurugan, 41; and K. Dinesh, 31, of west K.K. Nagar. The investigation revealed that the gang had abducted Mr. Shyam to recover the money he owed Chitra.

