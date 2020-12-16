Three more arrested in minor rape case in Washermenpet

CHENNAI

16 December 2020 01:23 IST

A special team was formed to investigate the case

The Crimes Against Women and Children wing have arrested three more persons, including a retired veterinary college professor and a photographer, in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Washermenpet.

According to police, the 13-year-old victim was a school dropout who lived with her mother in Kovalam. She came to Tiruvottiyur to take care of the children of Shaeeda Banu, a 22-year-old woman related to her family. However, the woman’s husband Madhan, along with a few others, forced the minor into prostitution. A few days later, her mother could not reach the girl and lodged a complaint with the local police.

A special team headed by Priyadarshini, Inspector, Washermanpet AWPS, was formed to investigate the case. Till date, 14 persons, including a police inspector and a reporter, have been arrested in the case. On Monday and Tuesday, three more persons were arrested.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, one of the arrested persons, Rajasundaram, 62, of Chromepet, was a retired professor. He sexually abused the girl despite knowing that she was a minor. Police said he was a resident of Periamet, but shifted to Chrompet after the minor’s abuse came to light.

The other accused was Giridharan, 35, of Avadi, a photographer. He was arrested on Monday. “Both of them went to Sandhya, a woman who forced the girl to go with different people,” said a police officer.

The police also arrested Anitha, 36, of Thiruverkadu, who also sent the minor to different people. The three have been arrested and further investigation is on.

Another case

In another case, the Peravallur AWPS arrested a 19-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after promising to marry her.

Police said Kumaravel of Perambur was the son of a policeman. On December 9, the girl’s father lodged a complaint stating that his daughter was missing.

A case was registered and the couple was made to return from Tirupati. Kumaravel was booked under the POCSO Act and has been remanded in judicial custody.

Childline operates a toll free helpline — 1098 — for children in distress across the country.