Three more arrested for organising rave party in Anna Nagar

May 26, 2022 15:18 IST

844 liquor bottles seized from the mall

The city police on Thursday arrested three more persons for organising a rave party, ‘The great Indian gathering’, in a private mall in Anna Nagar in which a 23-year-old man died after consuming of excess alcohol.

They were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in custody.

So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The Thirumangalam police, along with the officials of Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Wing, had raided the party and seized 844 liquor bottles from the mall.

A senior police officer said Ravindrakumar of Kodambakkam, Chinnadurai of Nanganallur, coordinators of the party and Pavan, who was the manager of the Monkey Bar were arrested. Already three persons — Nivas Bhojraj, Edwin Devaputhiran, and Bharath —have been arrested for the organising the party through a mobile app without police permission and allowing liquor to be served without licence.

The Excise Department has already sealed the bar.