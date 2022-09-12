Three more arrested for bike stunts

Police seize two-wheelers used by them

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police arrested three more youths for indulging in stunts on their bikes on the arterial Anna Salai in the early hours of Thursday.

Following a video that went viral, the Traffic Investigation Wing, Pondy Bazaar, on Saturday arrested Mohammed Harish, 19, and Mohammed Saiban, 19, both from Ambur in Tirupattur district.

On conducting further investigation, the police arrested three more youth who have been identified as Pairoz Malick, 19, of Royapettah, Imran Ali Khan, 19, and Mukesh, 20, of Perambur. The two-wheelers used by them were seized.

The city police warned of stringent action against youth and juveniles who indulge in such dangerous acts on the road.