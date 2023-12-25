Three months since announcement, Greater Chennai Corporation yet to begin assessment of councillor offices, workspaces

December 25, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has not initiated an assessment of workspaces even after three months since the issue was raised, according to councillors belonging to the ruling party - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its alliances.

Chairman of the Standing Committee (Accounts) K. Dhana Sekaran claimed that no assessment was taken up and it could not have been done during rains this month. “Several women councillors do not have an office or a designated workspace allotted for them. Few set up their spaces within the offices of the Ward’s Assistant Engineers, but these do not have sufficient toilet and water facilities.”

The Additional Chief Secretary and Greater Chennai Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Mayor R. Priya, followed by complaints raised by several councillors, stated that an assessment of the old buildings will be done by engineers and that any such requirements will be done using the Corporation’s funds.

According to Ward 107 councillor V. Kiran Sharmilee of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who had put forth the problem at the council meeting on August 31, claimed the matter was discussed with Deputy Mayor M. Mageesh Kumar recently as well.

The councillor alleged, “The announcement was made by Mayor R. Priya at the meeting that an assessment will be done, but nothing of that sort has been taken up by engineers so far.”

“Since the building that I was allotted while assuming office, was in a dilapidated condition, I set up work in a temporary shed six months ago, in a playground close to a PDS [Public Distribution System] outlet in the Ward. But, since no surveillance facilities were set up, many unknown persons use the space for consuming alcohol at night. Leakages emerged after the rains. The stench became unbearable, hence, I was forced to move to the workspace of my husband,” she told The Hindu.

A few months ago, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the spot and instructed officials to provide a proper set up, but no action has been taken, she added.

Another councillor of the ruling party, requesting anonymity mentioned that no funds were allocated by the GCC for erecting new offices to replace the older ones in the extended areas. “The councillors of added areas still use the office spaces built when the wards were under municipality and panchayats,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Councillor of Ward 41 B. Vimala stated that she did not have an office due to infrastructural and space issues in her ward initially, but she was given a space in the refurbished Urban Primary Health Centre in Nehru Nagar on the main road roughly 7 months ago. “The UPHC has offices for the Joint Engineer and the Conservancy Inspector of the ward as well. Since our needs were met, I suggested that a community hall be built instead for the people of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, the location where I proposed for office initially. This is under consideration,” Ms. Vimala said.