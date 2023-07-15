Three months on, commuters still can’t use common mobility cards at Chennai Metro parking lot

July 15, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three months after its launch, commuters still cannot use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for making payment at the parking lots of Chennai Metro Rail stations.

The card was launched in April to facilitate seamless travel in Metro Rail across the country in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kanpur. But the commuters cannot make payment with the card at the parking lot and have to use the smartcard of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) or pay through UPI or cash as of now.

As a result, there are very few takers for the card. On a daily basis, only about 100 to 200 cards were being sold, sources said.

V. Santhanam, a resident of Chromepet, said the card should have been launched upgrading the machines at the parking lots. “For commuters, every minute counts when they rush to catch a train. They cannot be made to use another card or pay in cash for parking alone,” he said.

‘Machines to be upgraded’

CMRL officials said efforts were on to allow payment by the common mobility card at the parking lot but the process had not been completed. “We are working to upgrade the machines in the parking lot so that they accept this card as well. It should be completed within a month’s time,” an official said.

Meanwhile, they pointed out, the CMRL recently withdrew the 1.8% charges that were levied on commuters when they recharge the card.