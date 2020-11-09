Three-month-old baby girl stolen from a couple in Koyambedu

CHENNAI

Police said CCTV footage showed three men taking the baby away early on Monday morning

A three-month-old baby girl was stolen from her parents who are daily wage labourers at the Koyambedu fruit market, early on Monday. The Koyambedu Police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects.

Police said the parents of the child from Nondiyampakkam village, Villupuram district, were workers at a wholesaler of fruits at the Koyambedu Fruits Market and have been staying at the market. They slept at the front of the shop at night.

On Sunday night, the couple went to sleep at 11 p.m at their usual place, and at 3.30 a.m. on Monday, when they woke up, their three-month-old baby girl, Sanjana was missing. Ramesh, the child’s father, complained to the Koyambedu Police about the missing child.

Police personnel led by Koyambedu Police Inspector Chidambara Murugesan launched an investigation. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police saw three men taking the child away in the early morning hours. Police said they had clues and the culprits would soon be nabbed and the child would be rescued.