The Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police have detained three minors for assaulting a 17-year-old boy on Sunday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the three boys were detained. A video of the assault went viral on social media.

During inquiry, the police found that two of the accused had a few theft complaints against them.

All the three accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

