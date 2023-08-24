ADVERTISEMENT

Three men sentenced to life imprisonment in Kotturpuram murder case

August 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The I Additional Sessions Court has convicted and sentenced three men to life imprisonment for murdering a 22-year-old man in 2012 because of enmity.

According to the police, on December 9, 2012, when A. Balraj of Ambedkar Nagar was playing cricket behind Murugan temple in Kotturpuram, three men attacked him using a cricket bat and a stump. Balraj died on the spot. The police arrested the three assailants and remanded them in judicial custody.

At the end of the trial, the I Additional Sessions Judge on High Court premises pronounced the judgment holding R. Murali, G. Dinesh and S. Vivek of Kotturpuram as guilty. After convicting them for murder, they were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment besides paying a fine of ₹10,000.

