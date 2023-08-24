HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three men sentenced to life imprisonment in Kotturpuram murder case

August 24, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The I Additional Sessions Court has convicted and sentenced three men to life imprisonment for murdering a 22-year-old man in 2012 because of enmity.

According to the police, on December 9, 2012, when A. Balraj of Ambedkar Nagar was playing cricket behind Murugan temple in Kotturpuram, three men attacked him using a cricket bat and a stump. Balraj died on the spot. The police arrested the three assailants and remanded them in judicial custody.

At the end of the trial, the I Additional Sessions Judge on High Court premises pronounced the judgment holding R. Murali, G. Dinesh and S. Vivek of Kotturpuram as guilty. After convicting them for murder, they were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment besides paying a fine of ₹10,000.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.