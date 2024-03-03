GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three men injured in fire accident at eatery in Anna Nagar

March 03, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were injured in a minor fire accident due to a suspected cooking gas leak at an eatery in a complex in Anna Nagar in the early hours of Sunday. The police identified the injured as P. Gnanabalan 34, a welder, and two others, who are cashiers. Police sources said as the trio were about leave after closing hours, they noticed the smell of liquefied petroleum gas coming from one of the eateries in the complex and went in to check. As they turned on a switch, a spark ignited the cooking gas, which had filled the room, and the men suffered mild burn injuries, the police said. They were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

