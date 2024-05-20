Three men injured after portion of concrete ceiling falls on them in post office 

Three men working at a post office near Allikulam campus were injured as portions of the concrete ceiling fell on them on Sunday night.

The injured have been identified as Siva of Villupuram, Ragupathy of Thiruvallur, and Gopi of Pollachi, the police said. While they were having dinner at the office, the concrete ceiling suddenly peeled off and fell on them. Others who were there at the post office rescued and rushed them to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Periamet police is investigating the case.