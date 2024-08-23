Three men held for sexual assaulting minor girl

All Women Police have arrested three men, including the father of a minor girl, for allegedly raping her.

Police sources said the girl is 15 years old. On August 19, the girl’s mother lodged a missing person complaint seeking to trace her daughter who did not come back home. Police traced her to a house in Chengalpattu, and brought her back to the city.

During questioning, the girl said that she and Ruben, 27, became friends through social media and started a relationship. On August 19, Ruben kidnapped her to Chengalpattu promising marriage. She said that she befriended another man on social media, Arvind Kumar, 27, whom she charged of rape. She also accused her father of sexually assaulting her since 2019.

Based on the girl’s statements, the police arrested all three men under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl has been taken to a Government Observation Home.

