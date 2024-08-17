GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three men held for hurling crude bombs 

Published - August 17, 2024 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sholavaram Police have arrested three men in connection with crude bombs hurled at two places, including the house of a DMK functionary, on Thursday night.

Police sources said on Thursday evening, a gang of unidentified men hurled country bombs at the house of a DMK functionary Jagan whose wife Abisha Priyavarshini is the vice-president of Sholavaram Panchayat. Nobody was injured in the blast, but two cars parked in the house were damaged. Then they proceeded to another house belonging to Saranraj, a businessman in Sirunim near Sholavaram and damaged the cars that were parked there. While fleeing, the gang barged into a lorry parking facility along the Chennai-Kolkata Highway and hurled another bomb. As a lorry driver Siva came out to inquire about the noise, the gang attacked him with a machete and fled.

The arrested men have been identified as Karthik alias ‘Dio’ Karthik, 21, Suresh Kumar alias Kuthirai, 21 and Gundu Gopi, 25. Further investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

