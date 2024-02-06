Three men held for burglary at a businessman’s house in Injambakkam 

February 06, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

The city police on Monday arrested three suspects who were allegedly involved in the burglary at a businessman’s house in Injambakkam.

A special team of police began an investigation following a complaint from the businessman’s brother Amith Kumar Agarwal on January 30 at the Neelankarai police station.

The complainant stated that his sister Amritha and her husband Brajesh Kumar, an exporter, own a house at Olive Beach, Injambakkam and were out of the country. On the morning of January 30, the domestic help from the house called Agarwal over phone and informed him that there had been a burglary. After reaching the spot and analysing things at the house, he said in the complaint that expensive gold, silver, diamond jewels and cash were stolen.

Five special teams were formed under Assistant Commissioner of Neelankarai, Barath to detect the suspects. An initial investigation revealed that thesuspect gained entry to the house from a vacant land located behind the house and two lockers which went missing were abandoned in the plot. The eye of suspicion fell on Prakash Khadka from Nepal. He was staying in Virugambakkam and was working in the house as a part-time driver for the past two months

On ascertaining that the house owners have gone abroad, Prakash Khadka passed on the information to his associates- Manoj Masi, Janak Prasad Jaishi and one more suspect. They jointly decided to execute the plan and flee the city. . They were planning to go to Delhi and from there to Nepal along with the booty.

In search of suspects, special teams of police personnel went to Mumbai, Delhi, Jharkhand, Lucknow, Pune and Bengaluru, launched a thorough search, finally arresting three- Prakash Khadka, 30 of Virugambakkam, Manoj Masi, 41 and Janak Prasad Jaishi, 28, who hails from Nepal

Police said over 90% of the stolen properties were recovered from them. A hunt has been launched to nab the other absconding accomplice. An inquiry revealed that more than 10 criminal cases are pending against Manoj Masi, Janak Prasad Jaishi in Bengaluru and Thane cities.

