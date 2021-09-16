Three men held for adulteration of diesel in Chennai

CHENNAI

16 September 2021 15:21 IST

The accused were adulterating diesel with hexane, and selling it at lower than regular diesel prices, police said

The Civil Supplies CID Police have arrested three persons on charges of adulterating diesel. The police seized huge quantities of hexane, used for the adulteration, as well as adulterated diesel, near Poonamallee.

Following information received, John Sundar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chennai Sub division came across an oil tanker lorry at Vandalur Bypass Bridge, near Sitharkadu road. The oil tanker lorry was found carrying hexane from Vijayawada to a factory near Poonamallee. The driver had parked the vehicle and the accused were unloading hexane illegally for adulteration with diesel, for the purpose of selling.

Police arrested three accused who were identified as S. Ayubkhan, 50 of Arcot, Ranipet district, P. Prabakaran, 42 of Thoothukudi and A. Alex, 49 of Sattankulam. Police also seized the tanker lorry containing 21,690 kg of hexane, and a quantity of diesel.

A case was registered by Civil Supplies CID under the provisions of the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractice) Order, 1998 and the Essential Commodities Act. Police said the accused had used the fuel price hike to their advantage and sold the adulterated fuel at ₹60 per liter.