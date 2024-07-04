Three men get five years of imprisonment for robbery and sexual assault in Chennai

Three men were sentenced to five years of imprisonment for robbing a girl at knife-point and sexually assaulting her.

According to the police, in 2018, a 17-year-old girl living under the jurisdiction of the Adyar police district, was walking near Saidapet. Three unidentified persons waylaid the girl and threatened her at knife point. They robbed a mobile phone and cash amounting to ₹450 from her. They then sexually assaulted her, but the girl managed to escape, and ran away.

Later, the teenager told her parents about what had happened, and based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents a case was registered at the Saidapet All Women Police Station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. Three men, M. Ramesh, 23, M. Manoj, and Govindaraj, 25, were arrested and tried.

The Special Court for POCSO cases in the Madras High Court complex concluded the trial and pronounced the judgment convicting the trio and awarded them five years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each, and in default of payment of the fine, the convicts will have to undergo another one month of imprisonment.