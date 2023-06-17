Three men carrying ganja in a bag arrested in Virugambakkam

June 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, for peddling ganja in three places.

Following a tip-off, Virugambakkam police checked vehicles at Kaliamman Koil Street in Virugambakkam on Saturday morning. Three men who were moving in suspicious manner were nabbed and quizzed. Police found 25 kg of ganja inside a bag from them. The arrested were identified as A. Rahul, 22, B. Prashanth, 25, and P. Hemanth, 26. The three were remanded in judicial custody. The police said the ganja was smuggled from Puducherry into the city.

Similarly, J.J. Nagar police arrested K. Saran, 21, who was allegedly smuggling ganja on his two-wheeler. The police found 2.15 kg of ganja from his vehicle and seized it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulianthope police intercepted two persons near the Kannikapuram railway station and found them selling ganja. The police arrested K. Illavarasan, 30, and a 17-year-old juvenile. The police said the juvenile has more than 10 criminal charges against him, including two murders. The police seized 1.15 kg of ganja from them. The juvenile was sent to the Government Observation Home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.