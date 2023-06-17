HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three men carrying ganja in a bag arrested in Virugambakkam

A 21-year-old man was found carrying ganja in his two-wheeler in J.J. Nagar; A juvenile and a 30-year-old man arrested in Pulianthope while selling ganja

June 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, for peddling ganja in three places.

Following a tip-off, Virugambakkam police checked vehicles at Kaliamman Koil Street in Virugambakkam on Saturday morning. Three men who were moving in suspicious manner were nabbed and quizzed. Police found 25 kg of ganja inside a bag from them. The arrested were identified as A. Rahul, 22, B. Prashanth, 25, and P. Hemanth, 26. The three were remanded in judicial custody. The police said the ganja was smuggled from Puducherry into the city.

Similarly, J.J. Nagar police arrested K. Saran, 21, who was allegedly smuggling ganja on his two-wheeler. The police found 2.15 kg of ganja from his vehicle and seized it.

Pulianthope police intercepted two persons near the Kannikapuram railway station and found them selling ganja. The police arrested K. Illavarasan, 30, and a 17-year-old juvenile. The police said the juvenile has more than 10 criminal charges against him, including two murders. The police seized 1.15 kg of ganja from them. The juvenile was sent to the Government Observation Home.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.