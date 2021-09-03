Three men arrested under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

03 September 2021 00:34 IST

Construction workers’ child was one of the victims

Three persons have been arrested under the POCSO Act in as many cases for sexually harassing minor girls in the city.

Parents of a 10-year-old girl lodged a complaint at the Guindy All Women police station, leading to the arrest of M. Manoharan, 51, of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, on Thursday.

As the parents of the girl were construction workers, they used to go away from home throughout the day. Manoharan took advantage of this and lured the girl to his house, where he sexually assaulted her.

In another case, R. Manikandan, 24, of Kannagi Nagar, based on a girl missing complaint filed by her mother in the Kilpauk All Women police station limits, on August 25. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, went missing from her house after Manikandan said he would marry her.

The police at first had registered a missing person complaint. But it was found that Manikandan had taken the minor girl to his house and sexually assaulted her.

In a similar case, a 31-year-old person sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in north Chennai. The parents of the victim found the girl to be pregnant when she complained of stomach pain. Based on their complaint, a case was registered under the POCSO Act in the M.K.B. Nagar All Women police station and the accused was picked up from his house in Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi.

All the three accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress).